Insider Buying: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 3,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $20,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PMBC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 21,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,161. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMBC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 182,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PMBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

