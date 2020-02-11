Insider Buying: Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Purchases 34,653 Shares of Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 34,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,128.08.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $2,903.76.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

Shares of SALM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 65,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salem Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.