Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$101,700.00 ($72,127.66).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$111,200.00 ($78,865.25).

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$111,700.00 ($79,219.86).

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$110,150.00 ($78,120.57).

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Luciano bought 52,268 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano bought 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano bought 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 52 week low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

