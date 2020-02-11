Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bradley Sorenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $204,384.00.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

