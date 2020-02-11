Insider Selling: Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Insider Sells 6,075 Shares of Stock

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CCMP stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 137,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $96.28 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

