Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,720.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.92. The company had a trading volume of 517,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,387. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -127.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.93. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in DexCom by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

