Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

