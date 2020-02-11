Insider Selling: ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) SVP Sells 6,211 Shares of Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alyson S. Barclay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of ESCO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

