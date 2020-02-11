Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells 55,800 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,069,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.08. 32,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $56.02.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 56.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

