Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Sells 1,395 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $73,251.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,848.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. 1,601,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -246.75 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 81.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GrubHub by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 195.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Oppenheimer lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

