Insider Selling: Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) CFO Sells 5,846 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $231,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at $927,056.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. 622,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Moelis & Co’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 456,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,852 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

