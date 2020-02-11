Insider Selling: Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. 622,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.