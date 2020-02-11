Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,142 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $1,121,651.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,953,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.86. 2,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,102. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.99 and a twelve month high of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Morningstar by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

