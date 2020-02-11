Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 28,969 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NBIX traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. 380,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,528. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 324.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.16.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.46.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.