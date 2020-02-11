Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CFO Sells 12,583 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $113,876.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,873.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,174. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

