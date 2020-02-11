Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells 2,833 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $244,686.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Peter Seidelmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Omnicell alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04.

On Friday, November 15th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.57. 13,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.