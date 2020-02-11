Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

POWI stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. 259,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

