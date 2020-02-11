Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,865 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $200,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,695.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ben Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Ben Sutherland sold 1,014 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $105,131.52.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 259,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,362. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Power Integrations by 3,266.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.