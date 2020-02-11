Insider Selling: Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director Sells 4,702 Shares of Stock

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $141,012.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,586.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 129,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.