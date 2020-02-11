Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells 17,083 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total value of $10,893,658.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10.

On Monday, December 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total value of $9,694,773.33.

Shares of TDG traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $650.25. 14,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,846. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $421.98 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Triple Frond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 650.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

