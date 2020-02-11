Insider Selling: UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) CEO Sells 726 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $147,958.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.59. 24,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.48. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $134.16 and a 12 month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNF shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

