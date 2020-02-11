Insights Network (INSTAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $47,754.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $47,754.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $600.51 or 0.05834916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00052937 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00127940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

