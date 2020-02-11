Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ISIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.63. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 40,949 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $32,349.71. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,215,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,207.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,666 shares of company stock valued at $98,728. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

