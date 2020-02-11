Insolar (INS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Cobinhood, OKex and Okcoin Korea. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $1.72 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, OKex, Liqui, Mercatox, Binance, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Okcoin Korea, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.