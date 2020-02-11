Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-$4.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.64. Insperity also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.73-4.16 EPS.

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Insperity to $128.00 and set an accumulate rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

Insperity stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 625,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,729. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.48.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

