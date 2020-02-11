Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. Insperity also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.73-4.16 EPS.

Separately, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Insperity to $128.00 and set an accumulate rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

