Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85,688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Insulet worth $29,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2,469.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,756,000 after acquiring an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,728,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Insulet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,909 shares of company stock worth $5,246,306. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

PODD opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.41 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $203.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

