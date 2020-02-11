Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 5.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. FIX raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

INTC traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

