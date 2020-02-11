Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 2,982 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. 3,776,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

