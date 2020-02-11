Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,009 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $145,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.