InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $71.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,426.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

