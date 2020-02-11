International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 624 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 622.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 527.73. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

