International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Update

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,200 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 391,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In other International Seaways news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $216,565 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in International Seaways by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. 333,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $599.25 million, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 0.42. International Seaways has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

