Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the January 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

IDXG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 273,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $30.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

