InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

INXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InterXion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 23.8% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,495,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,853,000 after acquiring an additional 287,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in InterXion by 17.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181,507 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in InterXion by 9.8% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,141,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,775 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $79,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INXN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.62. 1,655,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. InterXion has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

