inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 9,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,464. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

