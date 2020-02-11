Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,003 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.92% of Intrexon worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XON. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intrexon during the third quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Intrexon by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Intrexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Intrexon by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intrexon by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrexon alerts:

NASDAQ:XON traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Intrexon Corp has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $719.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. The company had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Intrexon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $41,713.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,146 shares in the company, valued at $589,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,066 shares of company stock worth $213,533 over the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.