Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 199.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Intuit worth $315,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,633,000 after buying an additional 333,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.92. 889,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.66 and a 12-month high of $298.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

