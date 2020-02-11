Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 1,582 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Msci were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Msci by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Msci by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Msci by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

NYSE MSCI traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $302.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,482. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $304.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.60 and its 200 day moving average is $245.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

