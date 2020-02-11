Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 24,093 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand comprises 2.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.15% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $48,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.30. 45,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,769. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock worth $37,465,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

