Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 38,399 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.27% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $26,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,006,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,078,000 after buying an additional 489,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,484,000 after buying an additional 75,971 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $8,270,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 40.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,666,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NYSE FRT traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

