Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $293.00. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,140. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

