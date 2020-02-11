Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,589. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $146.79 and a 1-year high of $180.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

