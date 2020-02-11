Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 2,047 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. 1,217,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

