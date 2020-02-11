Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,196 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $824,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.82.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $731,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,417 shares of company stock valued at $20,497,985. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.61. The stock had a trading volume of 117,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $355.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

