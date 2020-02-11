Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,290 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,830. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

