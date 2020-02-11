Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alphabet by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,518.88. 193,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,509.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,422.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,290.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

