Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.38 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 112,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

