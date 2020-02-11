Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $129.54 Million Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,736 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 6.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.77% of Dover worth $129,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Dover stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.02. 12,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.03.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

