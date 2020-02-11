Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $33.81 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $145.45. 215,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,950. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.87. The stock has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

